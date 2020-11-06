ORPD increases traffic enforcement on Hwy. 95 following deadly crashes

Officials said they are using grant funding to pay for officer overtime for these patrols.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department said it will be increasing traffic enforcement along Highway 95 from the Loudon County and Oak Ridge city limits to Highway 58 following the second fatal, single-vehicle crash on the highway within the last nine months.

The latest deadly crash happened on Wednesday, June 3, near Bethel Valley Road.

“We are accompanied in this effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, and together we will work to reduce fatal crashes along this isolated stretch of highway,” ORPD Sgt. Robert Pitts said. “Speed is a factor in fatality crashes, and we will strictly enforce the posted speed limits along the route.”

ORPD also said it is working with the Tennessee Department of Safety to analyze the route and implement additional safety measures along parts of the road which may need additional signage or barriers.

If you use Highway 95 regularly, please plan accordingly for additional drive time. Slow down, stay alert because the life you save might be your own, ORPD said in a release.