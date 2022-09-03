ORNL scientist featured in new Smithsonian exhibit honoring women in STEM

ORNL said Amy Elliott leads the lab's robotics and intelligent systems group and specializes in the inkjet-based 3D printing of metals and ceramics.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientist is gaining national recognition thanks to a new Women's History Month exhibit at the Smithsonian Castle in Washington, D.C.

Amy Elliott, a manufacturing scientist at ORNL, is one of 120 women featured in the new exhibit, IfThenSheCan, at the Smithsonian, which recognizes women who have excelled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The exhibit is made up of 120 life-sized 3D-printed statues and will be on display through March 27. It is also the largest collection of women statues ever assembled, according to ORNL.

The lab said she is a Fayetteville, Tenn. native and earned her doctorate from Virginia Tech, where she was project lead for the world’s first 3D-printing vending machine, the DreamVendor. She joined ORNL in 2013 as a researcher working in the Department of Energy’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility.

ORNL said Elliott now leads the robotics and intelligent systems group and specializes in the inkjet-based 3D printing of metals and ceramics. This technology was designed to enhance and transform advanced manufacturing in the automotive, aerospace and power generating sectors.

Her inventions have been licensed by industry and have won prestigious awards including two R&D 100 Awards, according to the lab. She also holds several patents and licenses including a method for 3D metal printing and additive manufacturing of aluminum boron carbide metal composites.

“As a 3D printing researcher, it was so cool to get 3D scanned for the statue and printed while expecting my first child,” Elliott said. “I love being a STEM mom and feel so honored to be part of history and the IFThenSheCan exhibit.”

Along with the IfThenSheCan honor, Elliott was named one of the top 20 women in robotics from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers; was awarded the 2021 Tennessee Valley YWCA Tribute to Women Award in the science, technology and environment category; and was named to the 40 Under 40 Knox.biz class, which recognizes industry innovators, according to ORNL.

ORNL said she has also appeared on Discovery Channel’s reality TV show "The Big Brain Theory," where she placed second out of 10 contestants. She was recruited by the Science Channel to co-host "Outrageous Acts of Science" and has traveled the world to co-host the RoboNation TV web series. Most recently, her work was featured on a segment of CBS’ Mission Unstoppable.