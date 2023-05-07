Green McAdoo Cultural Center to host traveling Smithsonian exhibit

Green McAdoo was chosen to host "Voices and Votes," an exhibit that focuses on the ever-changing attitudes toward democracy and voting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A traveling Smithsonian exhibit is coming to Clinton's Green McAdoo Cultural Center.

"Voice and Votes" will be on display at the cultural center from March 25 to May 7, 2023.

Green McAdoo was chosen by Humanities Tennessee to host "Voices and Votes" as part of the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street program.

Museum on Main Street, a traveling exhibition service, focuses on bringing exhibitions, educational resources and programming to small American towns.

"'Voices and Votes' explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country," Green McAdoo Cultural Center director Adam Velk said.

Exhibit sections explore the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

The exhibit features historical and contemporary photos, educational and archival videos, multimedia interactives with short games and historical objects.

"'Voice and Votes' allows us to reflect on Clinton’s history and explore what it means to be an active participant in the governance of not only the country but also this community," Velk said. "We want to convene conversations about and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition."

“Voices and Votes” is based on an exhibit currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called "American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith."