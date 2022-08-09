Children's Museum of Oak Ridge offers free admission for SNAP recipients

Up to four people per EBT card per visit are allowed to enter the museum for free. You must bring your SNAP EBT card and a photo ID.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Those receiving food assistance benefits (SNAP) are now able to visit the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge for free.

This is possible because CMOR joined Museums for All, a program of the Institue of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children's Museums.

CMOR is the first museum in the greater Knoxville area to offer this program and is one of just seven museums in the state to participate.

Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) provided the donation that allowed CMOR to join Museums for All.

"CNS is a great supporter of the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge and is pleased to have helped in this process. By joining Museums for All, the Children's Museum will reach more children and adults and expand its programs and exhibits to many who could not afford to attend on a regular basis, if at all," President of CNS and Y-12 Site Manager Gene Sievers said.