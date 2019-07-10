ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — United Way of Anderson County's tastiest fundraiser is right around the corner.
Taste of Anderson County will take over Oak Ridge's Jackson Square from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 17. The annual event's organizers promise live music, activities, and lots of food and drinks.
Sinan the Squirrel, a rescue squirrel who became a social media influencer and Vol For Life this year, will pose with fans for donations.
RELATED: That cute rescue squirrel has been spray-painted onto 'The Rock' and is now total VFL
Eventgoers will be able to buy tickets for $1 each. The tickets can be used for food at eight local restaurants:
- Birchfields
- The Soup Kitchen
- Panda Express
- Sassy Pants Sweets and Treats
- Volunteer Dogs
- Murray's Oak Ridge
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Sicilia Pizza
Three bands will perform live music all evening:
- Peacemill
- WIVES
- Danger Noodle
The event also will sell beer and wine tickets. Eventgoers can use those tickets for beer, wine, moonshine, whiskey and gin tastings from three businesses.
- Beer: Fanatic Brewing
- Wine: 7 Springs Farms
- Moonshine: Sugarlands
- Vodka/Gin/Whisky: Postmodern Distillery
Organizers say the event will also include face painting, kids' activities and a Super Smash Brothers tournament.