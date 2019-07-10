ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — United Way of Anderson County's tastiest fundraiser is right around the corner.

Taste of Anderson County will take over Oak Ridge's Jackson Square from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 17. The annual event's organizers promise live music, activities, and lots of food and drinks.

Sinan the Squirrel, a rescue squirrel who became a social media influencer and Vol For Life this year, will pose with fans for donations.

Eventgoers will be able to buy tickets for $1 each. The tickets can be used for food at eight local restaurants:

Birchfields

The Soup Kitchen

Panda Express

Sassy Pants Sweets and Treats

Volunteer Dogs

Murray's Oak Ridge

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Sicilia Pizza

Three bands will perform live music all evening:

Peacemill

WIVES

Danger Noodle

The event also will sell beer and wine tickets. Eventgoers can use those tickets for beer, wine, moonshine, whiskey and gin tastings from three businesses.

Beer: Fanatic Brewing

Wine: 7 Springs Farms

Moonshine: Sugarlands

Vodka/Gin/Whisky: Postmodern Distillery

Organizers say the event will also include face painting, kids' activities and a Super Smash Brothers tournament.

