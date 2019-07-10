ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — United Way of Anderson County's tastiest fundraiser is right around the corner. 

Taste of Anderson County will take over Oak Ridge's Jackson Square from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 17. The annual event's organizers promise live music, activities, and lots of food and drinks.

Sinan the Squirrel, a rescue squirrel who became a social media influencer and Vol For Life this year, will pose with fans for donations.

Sinan the Squirrel
Saed Awad

RELATED: That cute rescue squirrel has been spray-painted onto 'The Rock' and is now total VFL

Eventgoers will be able to buy tickets for $1 each. The tickets can be used for food at eight local restaurants:

  • Birchfields
  •  The Soup Kitchen
  • Panda Express
  • Sassy Pants Sweets and Treats
  • Volunteer Dogs
  • Murray's Oak Ridge
  • Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
  • Sicilia Pizza 

Three bands will perform live music all evening: 

  • Peacemill 
  • WIVES 
  • Danger Noodle 

The event also will sell beer and wine tickets. Eventgoers can use those tickets for beer, wine, moonshine, whiskey and gin tastings from three businesses.

  • Beer: Fanatic Brewing
  • Wine: 7 Springs Farms
  • Moonshine: Sugarlands
  • Vodka/Gin/Whisky: Postmodern Distillery

Organizers say the event will also include face painting, kids' activities and a Super Smash Brothers tournament.

RELATED: United Way raises funds with UT tailgate