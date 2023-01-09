THP: 54-year-old charged after head-on crash kills two in Anderson County

A 67-year-old and a 30-year-old died in the crash, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was charged after two people died in an Anderson County crash Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

54-year-old Stephen Lee Watts was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by recklessness and two counts of vehicular homicide by impairment, THP said.

Watts, who was driving a Toyota, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Rocky Top around 11 a.m. Watts hit a Nissan traveling southbound head-on, according to THP.