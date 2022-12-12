TVA releases draft environmental assessment for Bull Run deconstruction, asking for public comment

The Tennessee Valley Authority is investigating options for the future of the Bull Run plant.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority has released the draft environmental assessment for the Bull Run Fossil Decontamination and Deconstruction project in Anderson County.

TVA is investigating options for the future of the Bull Run plant. These options include:

Securing and maintaining the plant.

Securing and maintaining portions of the plant.

Deconstructing and demolishing the plant.

Leaving the plant as is and taking no action.

Securing and maintaining part or all of Bull Run means de-energizing its facilities and placing the plant in an “idle and vacant” status—meaning basic maintenance is continued to prevent safety and environmental issues.

The project area covers approximately 252 acres within the 750-acre Bull Run reservation. All or most of the buildings and structures within the project area are being considered for removal.

Decommissioning activities would begin upon the plant's closure in preparation for deactivation and demolition. Decommissioning includes the removal of components that may be used at other TVA sites, draining of oil and fluids from equipment, removal of ash from the boilers, removal of information technology assets, removal of plant records and more.

In 2019, the TVA board voted unanimously to retire the plant by December 2023. The board said the plant is too expensive to operate and is not nimble enough to quickly respond to modern ups and downs in power demands.

In 2020, several people who live in Anderson County expressed their worry about how TVA will handle any coal ash relocation or removal.

Residents cited the 2008 Kingston Coal Ash disaster as well as lawsuits over unlined storage pits that led to coal ash leaking through dirt wall holes at the Cumberland Fossil Plant in Stewart County.

TVA has prepared the draft environmental assessment per the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate alternatives and analyze the potential impacts on the environment associated with the decontamination and deconstruction of Bull Run.

TVA is taking comments on the draft. They can be submitted in a variety of ways found here, along with the draft document.