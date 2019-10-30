OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — City of Oak Ridge crews spent the night Tuesday into Wednesday morning working to repair four water main breaks throughout the city, but officials said water service should be back by Wednesday afternoon.

The following roads were without water: Waltham Lane, Howard Lane, 608 W. Outer Drive to the Rocky Top, 637 and 639 W. Outer Drive, Hilltop Market, and 303 and 301 N. Illinois Avenue.

The lane closure on N. Illinois Avenue will remain until further notice, according to the city.

"Please use extreme care and caution in these areas. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and apologize for any inconvenience these repairs may cause," the city said in a Facebook post.

Oak Ridge spokesperson Sara Self said the water main breaks were due to a combination of weather changes and aging infrastructure.