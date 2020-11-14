Oak Ridge Electric Department warns customers of spoofed call scam

Officials said that scammers will call people and tell that unless they make an immediate payment, their utilities will be cut in 30 minutes.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Electric Department is warning customers about a new scam tricking people into sending thieves personal information.

They said that scammers will call customers and tell them that they need to make an immediate payment by calling a specific phone number. Scammers say that if customers don't make an immediate payment, their utilities will be cut in 30 minutes.

Scammers at the provided phone number then try to gather sensitive information, officials said.

The City of Oak Ridge also warned customers that scammers are also able to "spoof" phone numbers, making the call seem legitimate. They can make the caller I.D. on customer's phones appear to come from the Oak Ridge Electric Department.