FBI conducts "court-authorized activity" at home health company in Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Police Department and Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they were not involved in the FBI's activity.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said they were conducting "court-authorized activity" at a home health company in Oak Ridge on Wednesday.

The company is Patriot Homecare, located at 800 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite C-260. The FBI said they were there to support an ongoing investigation. However, they did not provide details on what they were investigating.

Patriot Homecare is locally-owned, according to its website. They said they offer in-home private duty services. They also said they are a service provider for the Department of Energy's Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program. The program compensates current or former employees diagnosed with radiogenic cancer or other ailments while working at some facilities.

They are also a provider for Veteran's Affairs and for long-term care policies.