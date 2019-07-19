OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Someone is going door-to-door in Oak Ridge to talk to people about carbon monoxide detectors on behalf of the fire department. The problem is, they're not from the fire department.

In a release to warn the public, the ORFD said the department is not currently doing any community outreach like this, and that they would never try to sell items to residents.

There have been similar campaigns in the past.

"ORFD did have representatives visiting homes earlier this year as part of a smoke alarm safety campaign, but that effort has ended. When organizing any door-to-door outreach efforts, ORFD will always notify the community ahead of time," said the release.

If you are approached by someone claiming the represent the department, you can call ORFD at (865) 425-3520 during business hours. For questions after hours, call the non-emergency dispatch number at (865) 425-4399.

They advise to call 911 immediately if you feel you are in danger.