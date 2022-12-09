No serious injuries reported after crews respond to fire in Oak Ridge Friday afternoon

The Oak Ridge Fire Department said crews were dispatched after receiving calls about a visible fire at a building at around 12:45 p.m.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Fire Department said crews responded to a fire on South Lansing Road at around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

They said they received several calls about the fire, which was visible through the windows and roof of the building. Crews arrived within five minutes of the call, according to a release from ORFD.

They said they found heavy fire in the rear of the building. They said the fire "heavily damaged" one half of the building and the other half had smoke and water damage.

They said they were still investigating the cause of the fire Friday afternoon. They also said no ORFD personnel was injured, and one patient was evaluated on the scene.