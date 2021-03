The University of Tennessee Battelle Development Corporation made the contribution to help with the airport being planned at East Tennessee Technology Park.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge received half a million dollars for a proposed airport in the city.

The University of Tennessee Battelle Development Corporation made the contribution to help with the airport being planned at East Tennessee Technology Park.

The airport would be for private and corporate planes only.

The Department of Energy would donate about 130 acres off the Oak Ridge Turnpike for the facility.