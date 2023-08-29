Oak Ridge holds household trash pickup starting Oct. 2

The city will pick up household rubbish, old appliances and minor remodeling materials.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak ridge will begin its household trash pickup program on Monday, Oct. 2.

Residents should place all materials near, but not beyond the curb. Keep materials off sidewalks and out of parking areas and gutters.

There will be a limit of one truckload per residence. A truckload is defined as one pickup truck or approximately 3' high x 4' wide x 8' long, approximately 100 cubic feet maximum.

The Landfill will not accept air conditioners, freezers, refrigerators or item that had Freon in it.

Crews will not pick up hazardous items, paint, tires, concrete or piles that are mixed with brush or leaves.

All materials must be in place no later than 7 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day.

It should be noted that bagged yard waste will also be picked up with the regularly scheduled refuse collection throughout the year.

The household trash pickup schedule can be found on the City of Oak Ridge website at oakridgetn.gov/citywide-bulk-pickup.