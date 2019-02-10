OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — It's October, and that means Halloween events are starting up across East Tennessee.

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host its 37th annual Children's Halloween Party on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Hundreds of local children and their families are expected to attend the event.

Activities are scheduled to be inside the Oak Ridge Civic Center, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, and a hayride will be offered outside in A.K. Bissell Park, weather permitting.

Admission is free for the event, but if you want to participate in most of the activities, you will need one or more tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Civic Center. Tickets cost 25 cents each or $5 for a pack of 20.

Businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a game booth for the event. Sponsors will supply two to four volunteers to operate the game throughout the event. The Recreation and Parks Department will provide the games and prizes unless sponsors would like to provide their own. Games should be appropriate for children 10 and younger.

Adult volunteers are also needed to assist with other activities. Anyone wanting to help at the event should call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450. On the night of the event, volunteers will report to the Civic Center by 5:30 p.m. and plan to stay until 9 p.m.

For more information about this and other events, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website.