Oak Ridge investigates fatal crash at Highway 57, Highway 327 intersection

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 327 on Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Oak Ridge Police Department.

ORPD said the crash occurred around 6:52 a.m. The driver and sole occupant of one vehicle died at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene, according to the release. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to the scene to help with traffic control. The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted with the crash investigation.