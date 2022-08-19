ORPD: Two people with life-threatening injuries after crash in Oak Ridge

On Friday at around 6 p.m. ORPD said that two vehicles crashed on Melton Lake Drive. The occupants of one car received life-threatening injuries.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department said Friday that two people had life-threatening injuries after a crash on Melton Lake Drive, between Amanda Drive and Emory Valley Road.

In a release, authorities said they were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after the crash. Both people were occupants of the same vehicle, according to a release. The driver and sole passenger of the second vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

They said the Oak Ridge Police Department, the Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the crash.

ORPD is investigating the crash, according to a release from the city.