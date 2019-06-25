The City of Oak Ridge is making progress with building a new preschool at Scarboro Park.

Oak Ridge Schools is showing off how construction is progressing.

Photo: Oak Ridge Schools

The city broke ground on the new school back in January. For years, the preschool has bee operating out of Central Office -- so the new school will give preschoolers their own place to learn.

The preschool project will also bring other improvements to Scarboro Park, including lighted basketball and tennis courts, a baseball field, a walking trail, and a public pavilion.

The city said it expects to have these up and running by 2020. ORS said bad weather doesn't appear to have delayed construction, saying the project is still on schedule as far as they knew.

Below is a rendering of what the preschool will look like once it's finished.