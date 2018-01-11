Oak Ridge — Oak Ridge National Laboratory is now 75 years old.

In that time, it's grown into a strong job creator and supporter of the state.

ORNL includes 4,700 employees from 89 countries and pours millions of dollars into the Tennessee economy.

Math and science are the building blocks at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

"We do all kinds of research," Tom Rogers, Director of Industrial Partnerships and Economic Development, said.

It's technology that helps us be safer, healthier and more energy independent.

Technology developed with a large workforce.

"It really is a regional magnet for employment and brings diversity to this region that East Tennessee otherwise wouldn't have," Rogers said.

Rogers said it's the teamwork of scientists that makes ORNL unique.

They're solving problems to help the world, and their partners.

"We have great partnerships with the state of Tennessee, with the Tennessee Valley Authority, with our regional and local economic development partners," Rogers said.

ORNL spends $195 million annually with Tennessee businesses in 39 counties.

Rogers said one way ORNL collaborates is through a partnership with the state of Tennessee called RevV.

It provides funding to help manufacturers solve problems.

"Over the last three years, we've done 27 RevV projects all the way across the state of Tennessee," Rogers said. "And the companies we're working with are in the process of creating more than 5,000 new jobs."

And Rogers said its "Innovation Crossroads" program is another way the lab helps generate money and jobs for the state.

"Each year we do a national competition for the best and brightest young entrepreneurs," Rogers said. "We help them grow new companies. We've now got eight start-up companies here at the lab, and we have an application process open hoping to bring in six more next year."

The lab also brings in $265,000 in royalties directed to economic development, along with $680,000 in charitable contributions each year.

