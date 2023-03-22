Oak Ridge reports network issues after malware attack

Officials said they are "working diligently" to get information and identify the impact on the city's technology systems.

Example video title will go here for this video

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The city of Oak Ridge said it is experiencing network issues after a malware attack.

Officials said they are "working diligently" to get information and identify the impact on the city's technology systems.

The city and its Information Systems Department (IS) are working with law enforcement to investigate, according to a release. Technical specialists experienced in cyber recovery services are also working to restore services as quickly as possible.

Officials said Oak Ridge police and fire departments can still be contacted at 911 for emergencies and at (865) 425-4399 for non-emergencies. Those needing assistance with starting or reconnecting utility services can call (865) 425-3400.

The city said it will share more information as it becomes available.