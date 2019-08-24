OAK RIDGE, Tennessee — Cedar Hill Playground is temporarily closed, the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department announced on Friday. The playground will remain closed until crews are able to fully address the situation.

In a Facebook post, officials said crews have been working to safely trim the affected tree, but additional work is required.

Safety fencing and caution tape have been installed around the playground and signs are being posted to notify the public of the temporary closure.

All residents and visitors should avoid the playground area until further notice.