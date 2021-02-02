Oak Ridge PD: Missing grandmother, grandson found safe

Police said they did not return home to Oak Ridge after a doctor's appointment in West Knoxville Monday afternoon.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department said the missing grandmother and grandson have been found safe as of Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Police were searching for 66-year-old Patrice Hastings and her grandson, 19-year-old Eric Hastings after they did not return home to Oak Ridge after a doctor’s appointment in West Knoxville on Monday afternoon.

Police said that Patrice Hastings suffers from cognitive impairment and requires supplemental oxygen and that Eric Hastings has a diagnosed intellectual disability.

They were last seen traveling in a white 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan bearing Tennessee license plate G2100A, police said.

Police said the minivan has a Buffalo Bills sticker and other stickers on the back hatch.

Family members last spoke with them by phone on Monday evening.

It is believed that they may be lost and were possibly in East Knoxville on Monday evening, police said.

If you have any information call 911 or the Oak Ridge Police Department at 865-425-4399.