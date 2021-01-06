Lifeguard shortage impacts Oak Ridge summer pool hours

The nationwide lifeguard shortage impacts Oak Ridge's summer pool hours.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge will be changing its summer pool hours due to the nationwide lifeguard shortage.

After recently reopening their pools for the Memorial Day weekend, the City of Oak Ridge has decided to alter their summer pool hours.

"Due to the lower number of lifeguards this year, there are not enough people to staff both pools for the same hours they were open in previous seasons," said Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Aquatics Manager Vonda Wooten.

These changes will come to both Oak Ridge's indoor and outdoor pool areas.

The indoor pool at the Civic Center will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Swim lessons will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open lap is from 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Outdoor Pool will be open for the public from Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Outdoor Pool will also be open for the 100M lap swim Monday through Friday from 11a.m. to noon.

Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks say that these hours are still subject to change depending on weather, special events and/or staffing. Areas of the Outdoor Pool may be closed off during certain times, and the Oak Ridge pools are not hosting private pool parties at this time.