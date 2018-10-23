Oak Ridge has a new police chief.

Deputy Chief Robin Smith was promoted to Chief of Police Tuesday morning. Chief Smith has served as Acting Chief for the Oak Ridge Police Department since August of this year.

James Akagi, the former chief who served since July 1, 2011, announced in August his plans to retire in October.

“The Oak Ridge Police Department is an effective team built with good people who care about our community,” Chief Smith said. “We want Oak Ridge to be a safe place for people to live, work and visit. I’m proud to be a member of the team.”

Chief Smith has been with the department since 2012, according to the city.

He served as a Lieutenant for two years before being promoted to Captain in 2014 and then Deputy Chief in 2015.

Before coming to Oak Ridge, Smith was Commander of Police Operations for the Tennessee Valley Authority for 15 years.

The city said he began his law enforcement career with the Sevierville Police Department in 1979, serving first as a Dispatcher, then Police Officer, Corporal and Sergeant.

“Chief Smith is a third generation law enforcement officer and his loyalty and integrity to the field is recognized throughout Tennessee,” City Manager Mark Watson said.

Over the last two months, the City Manager and City Council have had an opportunity to meet with and observe Smith's activities as Acting Chief.

“His dedication to the City of Oak Ridge and the citizens came out repeatedly during a series of interviews with local clergy, Oak Ridge police officers and City department directors. I believe the community will benefit from Chief Smith’s desire to coach our officers to an even higher level of professionalism. I want to congratulate Robin Smith and welcome him to the professional management team of this city,” Watson said.

