The Oak Ridge Public Library is getting some upgrades that will affect when you can browse and check out and return books.

The library will close five separate times between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23. Crews wil work on the rooftop air conditioning and heating system as well as staff work days.

During the six-week time period, people at the library should expect increased noise and a high level of construction activity in and around the library.

The planned library closure dates are as follows:

• Thursday, Oct. 18

• Wednesday, Oct. 24

• Wednesday, Oct. 31

• Thursday, Nov. 8

• Friday, Nov. 9

The library will be closed to the public all day on those five dates. Oak Ridge Boys Way in front of the library will be closed during that time.

The book drop will also not be accessible on these days. The library said they aren't issuing return dates on those days so people are asked to wait to return library materials until the library is open.

Part of the parking lot will also be closed off intermittently for safety. The rest of the Civic Center complex is unaffected by the project.

"The closure dates in October are weather dependent and may need to be rescheduled if rain or other inclement conditions are in the forecast. The Oak Ridge Public Library will make every effort to communicate changes to the schedule as soon as staff are made aware. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time," a release from the library said.

Visitors can follow the library’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, @OakRidgePubLib, for the most up-to-date information. Visitors can also call the library’s front desk at (865) 425-3455

