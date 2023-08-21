Oak Ridge to resume disconnections in September for not paying utility bills

Oak Ridge customers with a past-due balance on their accounts will start seeing notices on their bills and may face service disconnection starting in September.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — People whose utilities accounts have an overdue balance on them may start facing disconnection in September, according to a release from the City of Oak Ridge.

They said residents with a past-due balance will start seeing notices for nonpayment on their bills and will be subject to service disconnection. In March, the Utility Business Office temporarily suspended disconnects because the payment website was offline following a malware attack on the city's network.

Only limited forms of payment could be accepted while the city worked to restore the network. On Monday, they announced payments could be made online on Oak Ridge's website, or at the Utilities Business Office located at 200 S. Tulane Ave. There is also an overnight drop box in the office's parking lot where people can pay their bills.

They can also pay by mailing payments to P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37831. Customers can also call 833-268-4341 to pay bills.

For help with payments, people can also contact the Utilities Business Office at 865-425-3400 to discuss options, such as a payment plan. The office is open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.