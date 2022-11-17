x
Oak Ridge police to help drivers navigate around runners on Saturday during Secret City Half Marathon

The Secret City Half Marathon and 5k races will take place Saturday morning, from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m.
Credit: Oak Ridge Police Department

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Drivers in Oak Ridge can expect to see some runners on the road Saturday as part of the Secret City Half Marathon and 5k races.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said they expect more than 700 runners. Volunteers and officers will be at intersections throughout the route helping drivers navigate around the runners. Those motorists are asked to slow down and use caution during the race.

It will last from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. and affect several roads in the Emory Valley area. A list of the affected roads is below.

  • Melton Lake Dr.
  • Union Valley Rd.
  • S. Illinois Ave. to Lafayette Dr.
  • Emory Valley Rd.
  • Briarcliff Ave., S. Columbia Dr.,
  • Laboratory Rd.
  • Oak Ridge Turnpike to Fairbanks Rd.
  • Coalyard Rd.
  • Warehouse Rd.

Anyone interested in participating in the race can sign up online. It will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge and starts at 697 Melton Lake Drive.

Posted by Oak Ridge Police Department on Thursday, November 17, 2022

