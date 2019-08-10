OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The grand opening for the newly constructed Oak Ridge Senior Center will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.

Officials broke ground on the Oak Ridge Senior Center on Jan. 14 and after months of construction, the center is ready for its official debut!

“City Council, City Administration, Senior Center staff, and the Senior Advisory Board have worked for decades to make this happen and we now look forward to serving the senior population for many more decades to come," Recreation and Parks Director Jon Hetrick said.

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, cake, refreshments and a tour of the senior center, located at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike, next-door to the Oak Ridge Civic Center Recreation Building.

Visitors are welcome to join in the celebration and learn about new activities and programs planned for local seniors during the tour.

There will also be health screenings with representatives from the Methodist Medical Center available in the senior center's exercise room.

“It is gratifying to see the tremendous efforts of so many individuals and organizations finally bring us to the opening of a new, dedicated facility built to serve senior citizens in the Oak Ridge community,” Hetrick said.

The event is expected to wrap up around noon.

