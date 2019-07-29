OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — For the third year in a row, Oak Valley Baptist Church provided free hair care for kids in the school district.

"We just try to send them back looking good," youth director Robin Johnson said. "It's for families, it's for communities."

From clippers to beads Johnson said the church wanted to bring a little fun to one of the busiest times of the year.

"Back to school you're buying supplies, you're buying clothes, you're buying shoes, so if we can lighten the load that's what we choose to do," Johnson said. "Little people run in, they are picking out their hairstyles."

From 1:30 in the afternoon to 7 p.m., barbers and hairdressers donated their time and their talents.

"It is really for families that really need it," Johnson said.

If you ask Johnson why this work is important, she'll tell you it's about being a community.

"That's the purpose, to fill a void," she said.

While a new hairstyle or a coat of nail polish doesn't sound like much, she said a little goes a long way.

"You don't have to do a lot to serve," she said. "To make things just a little bit easier."