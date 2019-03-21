OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A Jefferson Middle School student is being honored for his quick actions after he saved his home from burning down last Halloween.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oak Ridge police, and the City of Oak Ridge honored 13-year-old Wesley Alig for using skills he learned in Oak Ridge's Junior Police Academy to save him home.

Wesley told first responders he heard a popping noise coming from a slow cooker in his kitchen. When he went to check it, he saw flames coming from the stovetop.

Wesley immediately grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed the stove and countertop, extinguishing the flames before they could spread and cause more damage. He then called 911 and got himself and a pet out safely.

Emergency crews said no one was hurt in that fire and the kitchen suffered minor damage.

"What Wesley was able to do in a stressful situation is a perfect example of why we host these special events for our local kids,” explained ORFD Chief Darryl Kerley. “Accidents happen, and Wesley remembered his training when it mattered most.”

ORFD awarded Wesley with their first-ever Outstanding Contribution to Fire Prevention Award during Thursday's ceremony at Fire Station 3 Wesley was able to take a ride in a fire engine and thanked Oak Ridge first responders for the opportunity to learn fire safety through the JPA program.