Oak Ridge students, artist come together to create murals for community unity

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — New murals are popping up around Oak Ridge.

They are part of a Community Art Mural program put on by ORNL Federal Credit Union to promote local student artists in Oak Ridge Schools.

The program invites students to submit works of art for a chance to see their creations reproduced in the community by an artist.

Jim Dodson, an art educator at Jefferson Middle School, shared photos of the "Together We Thrive" mural created by one of his students.

"Her design uses multicultural hands spelling out 'Together We Thrive' in sign language. So proud to be her teacher and see one of my students make this wonderful and relevant statement through visual art," he wrote in a Facebook post.