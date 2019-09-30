OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department announced Monday that water will be turned off Tuesday on Gum Hollow Road and all side streets beginning at Glassboro Drive.

The outage is set for Tuesday, Oct. 1 and will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to last between 5 and 7 hours.

It's to allow crews to conduct emergency repairs following a water main break in the area.

"We apologize for any inconvenience the outage may cause and appreciate your cooperation during this time. Please note that all work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues," the city said in a release.

City of Oak Ridge Government OFFICE RELOCATION NOTICE The City of Oak Ridge Electric Depart... ment has announced that its Utilities Business Office (UBO) will relocate to the Oak Ridge Civic Center for approximately four months beginning Monday, October 7, 2019. The move is due to planned renovations of the UBO that are needed to increase efficiency and safety.