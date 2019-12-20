OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge will be cracking down on junked cars in 2020.

City leaders have recently updated the junked vehicle ordinances to shorten the length of time they can remain on the streets or even private property.

Under the updated ordinance, vehicles declared as junked, abandoned, inoperable, or public nuisance must be removed from public or private property if not dealt with during the allotted time, or the city will remove them at the owner's expense.

• Private property -- seven days (down from 10 days)

• On-street parking violations – three days (down from 10 days)

• Parkland and public property (unless otherwise posted) – 48 hours

Vehicles parked inside private buildings, like garages, are exempt.

Vehicles legally parked and stored in clean, safe conditions on private property are also exempt from the ordinance, unless the vehicle is being used for salvage, constitutes a hazard or is deemed to be a public nuisance.

In January and February, the city will issue written warnings before the penalties go into effect on March 1, 2020.