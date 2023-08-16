ORFD encouraging Oak Ridge community to participate in 'Yellow DOT' program

The program is meant to give first responders immediate medical information about people in emergency situations.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Fire Department is urging the community to join a program meant to make sure emergency responders have access to important medical information during emergency situations.

The program is called the "Tennessee Yellow DOT Program," and is offered through myTDOT. Participants in the program receive a Yellow DOT car decal, a folder and a medical information sheet. They can complete medical information which includes emergency contact information, recent surgeries, hospital preferences, current medications, insurance information and physician information.

As part of the program, participants should also keep a personalized photo on the sheet. The information would then be kept inside the glove compartments of participants' cars.

When emergency responders see the Yellow DOT Program decal, they will know how to access information about a person.

“Having this key information up front can mean the difference between life and death,” said David Cantu, the ORFD Fire Inspector. “Another thing to know – the information in the Yellow DOT folder is not kept by any agency or person and will only be accessed by first responders in case of a roadway incident where emergency medical attention is needed.”