OAKDALE, Tenn. — After heavy rain drenched much of East Tennessee, the Emory River in Morgan County started to rise and local officials became concerned.

"Well we keep up with it on a chart and its at 27 feet right now and that's a flood level," said Oakdale Mayor, Buddy Miller.

Once the river reached flood level the mayor, the alderman and a few others went door to door along the river to alert people.

"We're just gonna watch it all night long, we're gonna be here and we opened the Methodist church up," he said.

About 50 to 60 people live along the riverbank and every person who attempted to stick out the rain was invited to evacuate to a nearby church.

"I don't want no one to drown so we're taking families and helping people with their dogs," Miller said.

The concern led to added help from outside agencies and extra personnel.

"I got Red Cross on standby, the Volunteer Fire Department on standby too," Miller said.

But that also meant help from Morgan County. The sheriff's office sent deputies to help keep people out of dangerous areas and Morgan County Executive Brian Langley was on hand to assist in any way possible.

"It's a major concern," Langley said. "Some people kind of laugh it off our shrug it off but it's a serious situation when you're talking about being that close to the river, people can lose lives its a serious situation."

So far the mayor said the river hasn't reached anyone's house so far, but they plan to remain alert in case anyone needs help.

"Something like this happens, its what makes Morgan County so special everybody comes together and helps out and there will be plenty of resources for the people of Oakdale," Langley said.











