Oakes Farm is hosting its 2019 Daylily Bloom Festival Friday and Saturday to display the beauty of one of East Tennessee's most beloved flowers.

The festival runs from 9 to 3 p.m. on June 28 and 29 at Oakes Daylilies' display garden at 8153 Monday Road in Corryton, Tenn.

More than 1000 varieties in all colors are in full bloom, covering more than 6 acres of the farm.

People can walk among the displays and take lots of beautiful pictures, enjoy music, have a couple of refreshments, and even enjoy lunch.

The event is free and all guests will receive a free daylily.

"Daylilies are a very easy plant to grow. A lot of folks, they're not aware of them, they're kind of a niche thing or whatever," owner Ken Oakes said. "So we like folks to come out and see what there is. A lot of folks buy a few, and the next year they buy a few more, and they become a daylily collector. It's a lot of fun!"

There is also a chance for guests to win a few prizes. You can find out more information on the farm's website.