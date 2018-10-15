If you want to head out to Ober Gatlinburg this fall, there's plenty to do.

They're celebrating OktOBERfest, a festival that honors German traditions like bratwurst and beer.

This is the ninth annual celebration.

The Bavarian Fun Makers Oompah Band dresses in authentic lederhosen while performing traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels, and more!

They have multiple performances daily during OktOBERfest.

An Outdoor Bier Garten is open for beer sampling for festival-goers who are 21 and over.

And of course the food is all traditional.

Check out the retail shop, including the "Beer Necessities" kiosk, which provides an huge selection of gifts and accessories for the true beer lover.

For more information on the times you can enjoy different activities, head over to Ober Gatlinburg's OktOBERfest website.

