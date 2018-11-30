Recent freezing temperatures have turned Ober Gatlingburg into a very busy business. The resort is taking advantage of the cooler temperatures to try to open sooner than normal.

Right now, snow tubing is full swing and there is snow on the ski slopes!

"We are absolutely making snow and excited about it," Kate Barido, the Marketing Director at Ober, said.

Ober took full advantage of the recent cold snap and made as much snow as possible.

"We've had a couple great nights of snow making with our traditional equipment on the slopes, however it's not enough to open," Barido said.

Kate Barido plays this game with mother nature each year and it never gets easier.

"Working in an industry that is dependent on weather is very difficult and it's sometimes hard to explain that to our guests, especially when they come looking for different attractions to be open 24/7," Barido said.

Since last season, Ober made some upgrades hoping they can extend the season.

"We improved our snow making equipment dramatically by updated our piping because Ober has been around for over 50 years," Barido said.

The resort has 18 new fan guns that produce snow that they can control remotely, making the process much more efficient.

While they aren't open yet, Ober employees are just grateful they've already seen low temperatures this year.

"I don't think it will be like a few years ago when it was 80 degrees in December. We are definitely ahead of that year," Barido said.

Officials with Ober said they can't give an official opening date for the mountain, but they're hoping to be up and running by early December.

