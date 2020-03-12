Ober Gatlinburg to open ski, snowboard slopes on Dec. 4

The ski and snowboard area will open from 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg is opening its ski and snowboard area on Friday.

The area will open from 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mogul Ridge, Upper Bear, Cub Way, Castle Run, Ski School, and Terrain Park will all open with a 12”-24” base.

Ober Gatlinburg snowmakers continue to make snow whenever temperatures allow.

For those interested in learning to ski or snowboard, the Magic Carpet conveyor lift on the Ski School slope is one of Ober Gatlinburg’s latest additions which ease new participants into snowsports.

Face coverings are required in all indoor areas, slope lift lines, the Aerial Tramway, and the Tubing Park.

