It's almost the weekend before Thanksgiving, which means Ober will be opening up its snow tubing park!

Ober Gatlinburg's Snow Tubing Park will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

People can buy tickets in advance on Ober's website.

Tubing sessions last 90 minutes and happen rain, snow or shine unless they have to close for extreme adverse weather.

New this year -- a canopy over the 'Magic Carpet' that takes people to the top of the hill.

Ober has been making snow for more than a month.

According to its website, the Snow Magic machines put out an already frozen “shaved/powderized ice” which looks, feels and behaves just like other snow.

This allows Ober to open for snow tubing earlier in the season than for skiiing and snowboarding. They always open for tubing the weekend before Thanksgiving. Somebody better warn these guys spotted hanging out on the slopes in October!

Ski season should be on track for an early to mid-December and can last until mid-March depending on how winter plays out.