After closing Jan. 3 due to unseasonably warm weather, several ski and snowboard slopes at Ober Gatlinburg are reopening Monday morning.

The Mogul, Upper Bear, Cub Way, Castle Run and Ski School slopes will all open at 9 a.m.

Ober Gatlinburg worked through the weekend to make snow, according to a press release. They used automated snow-making technology that allowed them to control the water and air pressure remotely, so they could make as much snow as possible.

The slopes were only open for 25 days so far this year, after the season started on Dec. 20. They closed on Jan. 3 as temperatures rose. Ober Gatlinburg said that they could have considered reopening after around three straight nights of frigid weather.

Now that the weather is right and Monday is set to be one of the coldest days of the season so far, the slopes are open once again.

