Ocoee recreation area including trails to reopen Friday

A blaze last month destroyed the Ocoee Whitewater Center, prompting closure of some area trails.

Recreation areas and the lower lot that was closed as a result of an April fire at the Ocoee Whitewater Center will reopen for public use Friday.

The public, however, still won't have access to the fenced area at the visitor center fire site, and vehicles won't be allowed in parking areas when the gates are shut, according to an update Wednesday by the U.S. Forest Service.

Fire destroyed the center April 26. The blaze remains under investigation.

The scenic building was constructed as a venue for the 1996 Summer Olympics.

It's also a recreation site within the Cherokee National Forest for tens of thousands of visitors every year.

After the blaze, authorities closed several trails including Rhododendron Trail #332; Bear Paw Loop Trail #334; Old Copper Road Trail #333; and the connector trail from Chestnut Loop #335 to Bear Paw Loop Trail #334.

According to the Forest Service, the Tennessee Valley Authority's strobe and siren warning system for impending high water no longer works after suffering damage in the fire. The utility giant is working on fixing the system but it's still going to be several weeks, according to the Forest Service.

New signage warning of the potential for rising water along the Ocoee River has been posted. Visitors should be aware of the signs and of the potential for fast-rising water.

"In the absence of the warning system, visitors to the area should exercise extreme caution if entering the river channel," according to the Forest Service. "Large amounts of water could be discharged at any time and without any warning."