KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On a typical day, domestic abuse hotlines receive almost 21,000 calls according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. That is 15 calls per minute.

"Just know there are hurting people all around us, everywhere you go," Thriveworks therapist Amanda Gilliam said.

She believes it is more prevalent than many people think.

"You don't know the person's story you are interacting with out in public," she said.

In Tennessee, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some kind of physical violence by a partner.

"We never know what's going on behind closed doors," she said.

Gilliam helps survivors work through their experiences, a process she said can take a lot out of you.

"When someone that close to you impacts you on such a deep level, it does affect every area of your life," Gilliam said.

In 2017, the TBI reported domestic violence resulted in 81 murder victims and the most common weapon in the almost 90 thousand reports was hands, feet and teeth.

But Gilliam said abuse includes a lot of things.

"It's never just physical violence..they've probably isolated them from friends and family," she said.

With tens of thousands of reports being filed every year, Gilliam believes we have to continue the conversation about abuse and make sure the people who need resources the most don't have difficulty getting it.

"Call the resources in your area, call the people who are close to you, call law enforcement, do what you need to do until you are believed," Gilliam said.

Below is a copy of Tennessee's domestic violence numbers and resources by congressional district.