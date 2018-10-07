KNOXVILLE — Belew Drug has found a way to address the opioid epidemic and educate students at the same time.

"A lot of times people start with an addiction inside a pharmacy with getting pain pills prescribed by doctors," Belew Pharmacist Jessica Beasley said.

The business announced recently that it would partner with drug coalitions and schools to inform students about prescription misuse.

The idea is for students to visit the pharmacy and for the pharmacists to come to them. Beasley said the program's mission has many moving parts.

"I want them to know what addiction is, how it can come about, what leads to it, what it means to them and the science behind it," Beasley said.

For Beasley, the topic hits close to home. She was at one point addicted to drugs and has now been sober for 5 years.

Next door to the pharmacy is a designated room where students will have a chance to learn not only how to help themselves but also how to help those around them. Beasley said she's hoping the new initiative will encourage students to go out in the community with the drive to make a difference.

"I hope they are passionate about it," Beasley said. "I hope that they want to help the communities and that they want to help their families."

She's hoping the program can start securing partnerships in the months to come and, in the long term, bring change to the opioid epidemic in East Tennessee.

