CDC: More alternative opioids identified in Knox County amid rising overdose cases

Officials said they have identified more cases involving para-fluorofentanyl and benzimidazole-opioids in overdose cases.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Health leaders said drug overdose deaths across the U.S. increased by around 28% during 2020-2021 and around a third of those deaths involved opioids. In Knox County, they said they identified cases involving two alternative types of opioids.

The first is called para-fluorofentanyl, which was created as part of research efforts in the 1960s. It has since been called "China-white" according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was classified as a Schedule I substance in 1986.

They said para-fluorofentanyl was found in heroin packets, counterfeit pills and has been found in autopsy findings. It was first found in East Tennessee in toxicology results from drug overdose victims in November 2020.

The second kind of alternative opioid is a class of them called 'benzimidazole opioids.' These kinds of drugs were discovered through research for new kinds of painkillers in the 1950s. Specifically, the CDC said it has found metonitazene more often in the U.S.

It was first found in East Tennessee in January 2021, in combination with fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl

From November 2020 through August 2021, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center reported 770 accidental drug overdose deaths, according to the CDC. They said 562 of those cases involved fentanyl, and 192 of those cases did not involve other substances.

They also said 48 of those cases involved para-fluorofentanyl, while 26 involved metonitazene.