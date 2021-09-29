DEA issues public safety alert as fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth fuel overdoses

So far this year, the DEA seized counterfeit drugs in every state totaling over 9 million pills.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a Public Safety Alert on Tuesday warning Americans of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

This is the first such alert from the DEA in six years, which seeks to raise public awareness of a significant nationwide surge in counterfeit pills flooding the streets that are mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and are killing unsuspecting buyers at an unprecedented rate.

“We know with a lot of the overdoses that we see, especially right here in our community, that many of them deal with fentanyl,” said Deborah Crouse from Knoxville’s Metro Drug Coalition.

The number of overdoses continue to rise, and the rise of meth and fentanyl-laced pills in Tennessee has been a serious problem as organizations work to curb the overdose epidemic.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in recent years has been sounding the alarm on the rise in meth submissions to its labs -- saying it and fentanyl have been contributing to a large amount of overdose deaths across the state.

The DEA said in 2021 the U.S. saw a record amount of overdoses as a result of fake medications laced with fentanyl and meth.

“It doesn't surprise me at all. Because I mean, if you look at the overdose numbers for 2020, they skyrocketed that 30% increase over 2019,” said Steve Wildsmith from Cornerstone of Recovery.

So far this year, the DEA seized counterfeit drugs in every state totaling over 9 million pills.

Wildsmith said the rise may also be exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Where there is a demand, there's going to be a supply. And so more people are looking for drugs, and more people want to get high to escape whatever is going on out in the world,” said Wildsmith.

Information from the DEA shows counterfeit pills are illegally manufactured by criminal drug networks and are made to look like real prescription meds that are illegally sold on the streets.

Crouse said education is key in preventing these overdoses and deaths.