Knox Co. DA: 505 suspected drug overdose deaths reported in 2022

So far in 2023, Knox County leaders reported 158 total suspected drug overdose deaths.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County District Attorney General's Office said that in 2022, 505 suspected overdose deaths were reported by the Knox County Forensic Center — setting a new record.

The office said that data is initially received before a death is determined an overdose, and once a determination is made by the medical examiner, the data is updated. As a result, they said the data can fluctuate over time. Recently, the 2022 numbers crossed over 500 deaths.

On a single day in September 2022, seven people were suspected of dying due to an overdose. Suspect drug overdose deaths in Knox County surpassed 400 for the first time in 2021.