Knox Co. DA: 505 suspected drug overdose deaths reported in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County District Attorney General's Office said that in 2022, 505 suspected overdose deaths were reported by the Knox County Forensic Center — setting a new record.
The office said that data is initially received before a death is determined an overdose, and once a determination is made by the medical examiner, the data is updated. As a result, they said the data can fluctuate over time. Recently, the 2022 numbers crossed over 500 deaths.
On a single day in September 2022, seven people were suspected of dying due to an overdose. Suspect drug overdose deaths in Knox County surpassed 400 for the first time in 2021.
So far this year, 158 suspected overdose deaths were reported to the office. They said that at the same point in 2022, 150 deaths were reported.