KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Metropolitan Drug Commission is calling on East Tennesseans to show their support during Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Awareness month in October.

They are asking the community to wear bowties and pearls on Friday, Oct. 4 for their third annual Pearls and Bowties for Babies. This is the fourth year for Pearls & Bowties for Babies.

Over the last decade, opioid use in the United States and Tennessee has rapidly increased, according to MDC. As a result, an alarming number of babies are being born with NAS, a set of withdrawal symptoms a newborn may experience due to prenatal exposure to prescription drugs or heroin.

The MDC wants to stress Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome is 100 percent preventable and hopes this movement will continue to shed light on this issue.

Everyone is encouraged to post their photos online to show support for NAS Awareness Month using #NASMonthTN.

