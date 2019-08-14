JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University is taking new steps in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The school installed the overdose reversal drug "naloxone" in all of its residence halls.

In addition, the pharmacy school trained 65 resident advisors and directors on how to use the drug and how to spot the risk factors associated with opioids and overdoses.

They also learned how to use naloxone to save a life in case of an overdose emergency.

Naloxone, which is sold under the brand name Narcan, is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose situations.

It works by essentially reversing the depression of the central nervous system and respiratory system caused by opioids.

RELATED: Seeking help about opioids? Here are options

RELATED: Narcan to be offered to every public library and YMCA for free

Earlier this year, 10News reported that while drug-related deaths in Knox County begin to slow down, the overdose-reversing drug naloxone was being used more than ever.