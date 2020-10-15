Facing addiction: East TN experts talk overdose epidemic

Tonight at 5:30, we'll take a deeper look into addiction in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of October 15, 280 people in Knox County have died this year due to a suspected overdose. That's higher than the number of overdose deaths for all of 2019.

Experts agree it is an epidemic. Groups across our area and across the country are working to provide help and create opportunities to erase the stigma around addiction.

Thursday, October 15 at 5:30, we will take a deeper dive into this problem and the potential solutions. Experts will also answer your questions starting at 6:00 on the WBIR Channel 10 Facebook page. You can text your questions to 865-637-1010.

Here are the full interviews with some of our experts.

Jim Wahlberg - Executive Director, Mark Wahlberg Foundation; author

Karen Pershing - Executive Director, Metro Drug Coalition

Todd Scott - Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Division

Kristen Robinson - Recovery Services Therapist, Village Behavioral Health

Jan McCoy - Mother, lost son to overdose in 2014; recovery advocate